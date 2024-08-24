Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices has surged to another high in domestic market of Pakistan amid upward trend in international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs1,700 to hit all-time high of Rs263,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,457 to settle at Rs226,080.

The price of the yellow metal in international market also moved up by $20 with new price settling at $2,512 per ounce.

Contrary to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver remained unchanged, with one tola of silver stable at Rs. 2,950 and 10 grams of silver steady at Rs. 2,529.14.

A day earlier, the price of 24-carat gold in the country increased by Rs. 200 per tola, reaching a new price of Rs. 262,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 172, bringing the new price to Rs. 224,623.