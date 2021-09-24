Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 September 2021
11:11 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  88,733 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs103,491.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Karachi PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Islamabad PKR 112,950 PKR 1,435
Peshawar PKR 113,000 PKR 1,435
Quetta PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Sialkot PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Attock PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Gujranwala PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Jehlum PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Multan PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Bahawalpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Gujrat PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Nawabshah PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Chakwal PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Hyderabad PKR 113,050 PKR 1,435
Nowshehra PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Sargodha PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435
Faisalabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,435
Mirpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,435

