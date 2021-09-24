Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 September 2021
11:11 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,733 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs103,491.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Karachi
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,950
|PKR 1,435
|Peshawar
|PKR 113,000
|PKR 1,435
|Quetta
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Attock
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Multan
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Hyderabad
|PKR 113,050
|PKR 1,435
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
|Faisalabad
|PKR 113,000
|PKR 1,435
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,900
|PKR 1,435
- Two officers suspended over Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination12:37 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
- Qureshi calls on world to engage with Taliban12:00 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:40 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 September 202111:11 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
-
- Ayesha Omar, Azfar Rehman ‘reunite’ after six years10:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new look05:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Adnan Shah Tipu reveals why he rejected 'Sacred Games 2'05:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021