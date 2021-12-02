Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 December 2021
Web Desk
08:39 AM | 2 Dec, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 December 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,300 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 92,125 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.107,525.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Karachi PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Islamabad PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Peshawar PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Quetta PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Sialkot PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Attock PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Gujranwala PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Jehlum PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Multan PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Bahawalpur PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Gujrat PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Nawabshah PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Chakwal PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Hyderabad PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Nowshehra PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Sargodha PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Faisalabad PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475
Mirpur PKR 117,300 PKR 1,475

