Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 October 2021
08:44 AM | 31 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,000 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,650 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,500.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Karachi PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Islamabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Peshawar PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Quetta PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Sialkot PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Attock PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Gujranwala PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Jehlum PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Multan PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Bahawalpur PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Gujrat PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Nawabshah PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Chakwal PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Hyderabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Nowshehra PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Sargodha PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Faisalabad PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535
Mirpur PKR 114,000 PKR 1,535

