Honda Pridor 100cc latest price, installment plan in Pakistan [August 2024]

02:54 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – With its impressive blend of fuel efficient engine, aerodynamic design and performance, the sale of Honda’s niche product Pridor continues to increase in Pakistan.

Boasting 100cc overhead camshaft engine and great suspension, it offers a comfortable ride even on bumpy roads and goes smooth like air on carpeted roads.

Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics. It gives an impeccable ride when it comes to durability and reliable.

Pridor is also among the top choices due to its resale value, easy parts availability and low cost maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colour

The 100cc Pridor is available in three colour – Red, Black and Blue. 

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of August 2024, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs208,900 without any change. 

Two Years Installment Plan for Honda Pridor by Meezan Bank

Meezan Apni Bike offers financing that works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah. Under this scheme, the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

Under the two-year installment plan, the buyer will pay Rs52,225 (25%) in wake of down payment and Rs1,800 in process fee, making the total upfront amount as Rs54,025.

The per month installment will be Rs9,168 for the 24-month plan.

