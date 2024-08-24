Pakistan Army rescues 7 mountaineers including Russians in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has rescued seven mountaineers after a successful operation in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The rescued climbers include three Russians and four Pakistanis, who were rescued from a height of 20,100 feet.
These mountaineers were in trouble due to high altitude sickness. On the rescue request, Pakistan Army acted promptly and climbers were rescued safely by Army helicopters.
The mountaineers thanked Pakistan Army for the help.
In a late-July operation, Pakistan Army had successfully rescued six foreign mountaineers from K2, which also known as “Savage Mountain”.
The army airlifted the climbers, who hail from the US, Chile, Macedonia, and Nepal, after they contacted for assistance when they experienced high-altitude sickness at their base camp during the expedition.
In a video message, the climber from Macedonia had said that they were stuck for nearly three hours below camp 3 at the second highest peak in the world.
“We were at a high risk of frostbites, my fingers were very cold,” he said. “I felt some preliminary symptoms of acute mountain sickness and that’s why I am very grateful to the Pakistan military for rescuing me”.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
