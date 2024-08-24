Search

Pakistan Army rescues 7 mountaineers including Russians in Gilgit-Baltistan

03:25 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has rescued seven mountaineers after a successful operation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rescued climbers include three Russians and four Pakistanis, who were rescued from a height of 20,100 feet.

These mountaineers were in trouble due to high altitude sickness. On the rescue request, Pakistan Army acted promptly and climbers were rescued safely by Army helicopters.

The mountaineers thanked Pakistan Army for the help.

In a late-July operation, Pakistan Army had successfully rescued six foreign mountaineers from K2, which also known as “Savage Mountain”.

The army airlifted the climbers, who hail from the US, Chile, Macedonia, and Nepal, after they contacted for assistance when they experienced high-altitude sickness at their base camp during the expedition.

In a video message, the climber from Macedonia had said that they were stuck for nearly three hours below camp 3 at the second highest peak in the world.

“We were at a high risk of frostbites, my fingers were very cold,” he said. “I felt some preliminary symptoms of acute mountain sickness and that’s why I am very grateful to the Pakistan military for rescuing me”.

