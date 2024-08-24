UN includes squash legend Jahangir Khan among best players of 1,000 years

NEW YORK – The United Nations has included Jahangir Khan, the legendary squash player from Pakistan, in the list of the top athletes of the past 1,000 years.

Jahangir Khan holds the Guinness World Record for winning 550 consecutive matches during his career. He remained unbeaten for five years, winning every competition he played.

He has won the World Squash Championship six times and has been crowned the British Open Champion ten times. Jahangir Khan is recognized worldwide as one of Pakistan's greatest sports figures and is celebrated for his unparalleled achievements in the sport of squash.

Jahangir Khan's dominance in squash includes winning the World Open in 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1988, and the British Open in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991.

His extraordinary career and enduring legacy have made him a symbol of excellence in the sport.