Jahangir Khan honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Alam

Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that the role of qualified coaches in searching for new talent in squash and training for grooming players to international standards for international-level competitions is very important for regaining the golden age of squash in Pakistan.

“World-class players can be prepared only by providing modern training of this game from the grass-root level to the young players for their shining into world-class heroes, he added.

He was speaking at the ceremony held to award the shield to Head Coach Naveed Alam at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here.

The manager of the complex, Lieutenant Commander Rahmatullah, was also present on the occasion.

Jahangir Khan said that representing Pakistan is the desire of every player and achieving it is a matter of great honour for every sportsperson to win laurels for the country and to attain this goal, the tireless work of his coach is very instrumental in this regard.

Lt Commander Rehmatullah, Manager of the complex, said that the way Naveed Alam, has been grooming the new talent of squash with zeal and providing training to them on modern lines, as well as providing awareness about the rules and regulations related to squash, technical issues and modern techniques of this game, makes one hopeful of good future of Pakistan squash when world-class players will be produced from this Complex who will represent Pakistan at international level in a successful manner.

He hoped that with this zeal, the coaches at this complex will produce more world-class players for Pakistan, he added.

It should be noted that Pakistan's current number one women's player in squash and the first Chief of Naval Staff National Squash Championship winner Zainab Khan, National Women Senior Champion Maryam Malik and Under-13-Junior and PSF Junior Champion Huzaifa Shahid had availed the services of Naveed Alam, who has groomed them into a talented young player.

He said that Jahangir Khan is a role model for squash players. “I have always had his patronage and guidance. We aim to promote the game of squash from the grass root level and to highlight new talent so that our country can develop squash at the international level to regain the lost glory in squash, Lt Commander Rehmatullah concluded.