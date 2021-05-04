IPL 2021 postponed after new Covid infections surface
MUMBAI – The Indian Premier League 2021 edition has been indefinitely suspended following several coronavirus cases across franchises over the past couple of days.
IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development. He said this edition has been suspended indefinitely a day after multiple people within the bio-secure bubble tested positive for the novel virus. He added that it was for the safety of all stakeholders.
According to an official statement, the decision was unanimously taken by the tournament's governing council along with the top brass of the BCCI which does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the league.
The top officials will do everything in their authority to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.
Earlier today, The Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team to register new infections. Previously, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings had registered new cases.
On Monday, the first cases of league emerged after Varun Chakravarthy of the Knight Riders and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Subsequently, Monday's match was also postponed in wake of a critical situation.
