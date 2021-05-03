IPL in danger as two players contract coronavirus
04:36 PM | 3 May, 2021
MUMBAI – Future matches of the Indian Premier League have left in doubt following the postponement of the game scheduled to take place today as two of the players tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The much-awaited match between Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore has been called off as two players contracted Covid-19. 

According to the Indian media, Varun Chakravarthy reportedly contracted the deadly virus while undergoing a scan at a hospital where the player might have got exposed. Their visit to the hospital breached the tournament’s bio-secure bubble.

Meanwhile, doctors appointed in the league continuously observing the health of the 29-year-old spinner, and a 30-year-old fast bowler. As for now, the other players of the Kolkata Knight Riders tested negative for the virus while the franchise or the IPL is yet to issue a statement over the serious matter.

The authorities earlier formed bio-secure bubbles around the eight teams ahead of India’s biggest tournament as the second devastating wave of Covid-19 swept across the south asian country. This is the first incidence since the start of this 2021 season which started a few months earlier.

As of Monday, India reported more than 300,000 fresh Covid infections for a 12th straight day - taking its overall caseload to nearly 20 million. With 368,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s total infections stand at 19.93 million, while total fatalities are 218,959.

