Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ends COVID-19 lockdown tomorrow

PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to end lockdown and restore commercial activities amid the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus pandemic in the northwestern province by May 17 (Monday).

According to a notification issued by Home and Tribal Department on Saturday, all commercial activities, establishments, markets would be closed by 08:00 pm from May 17 (Monday) in the province except, all medical services and pharmacies medical stores, vaccination centres, tandoor, milk and dahi shops, hotels, restaurants (for takeaway only) E-Commerce (Home Delivery), utility services (Electricity, Natural Gas, internet, Cellular Network/Telecom, Call Centres) and petrol pumps.

The powers conferred under section 6(b), section 6(d), and section 7 of "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, 2020", the competent authority issued instructions that all types of indoor and outdoor gathering including cultural, musical, and religious etc events will remain banned.

Indoor and outdoor dining in the restaurants would remain banned. Only takeaway home delivery is allowed 24/7 with strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

All public and private offices and departments will observe their respective normal office timings from same date.

Wearing of face masks is mandatory at all public places.

The public transport, inter-city and inter provincial are allowed to resume their operation from May 16 (Sunday) with strict observance of SOPs including wearing of face masks. Inter-city and intra provincial transport will operate at 50 percent of capacity, all public private offices and establishments would continue to strictly follow the policy of work from home for 50 percent of their staff throughout the province.

The violator of the above instructions and restrictions will be penalized under the relevant law.