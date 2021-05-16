Punjab extends lockdown till May 30 fearing spike in Covid cases

LAHORE – The Punjab government Saturday extended the period of Covid lockdown till May 30, however, businesses will be allowed to be continued till 8:00 pm.

A notification issued by the Punjab Health Department cited that the provincial authorities have exempted medical services, postal services, utility offices, petrol pumps, essential goods stores, food delivery services from the restrictions.

کیبنٹ کمیٹی برائے کورونا کی سفارشات کے مطابق پنجاب بھر میں لاک ڈاؤن آرڈرز کی تفصیلات: لاک ڈاؤن 17 مئی سے 30 مئی تک نافذ العمل رہے گا

•تمام مارکیٹس کے کاروباری اوقات رات 8 بجے تک ہوں گے۔



• تمام سرکاری اور نجی دفاتر کو %50 سٹاف کے ساتھ کام کرنے کی اجازت ہو گی۔ pic.twitter.com/DU1he91KKW — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) May 16, 2021

Meanwhile, all indoor and outdoor restaurants will be completed banned to continue services while only take away will be allowed till further notice. All kinds of public events and gatherings and shrines will also be closed in the affected districts where the positivity rate is above 8 percent.

Offices will be allowed to operate with half staff. The cinema halls will remain closed, and a complete ban will be imposed on all public gatherings, sports, and cultural events. Amusement parks will also be closed for the next two weeks.

In a meeting led by NCOC chief Asad Umar on Saturday, the authorities allowed public transport across Pakistan from May 16. It was decided that public transport services will be reopened with 50 percent passengers allowed at a time.