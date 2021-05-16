World Bank sees 17pc rise in Pakistan’s remittances in 2020
Share
LAHORE – As the global remittance flows tumble amid the coronavirus pandemic, remittance flow in South Asian countries increased and Pakistan is no exception, said a World Bank report.
According to the latest Migration and Development Brief published by the World Bank, the growth in the home remittances from Pakistanis working abroad last year was much faster than 5.2 percent inflows to the South Asian countries.
The remittances of the south asian county rose by about 17 percent, with the biggest growth coming from Saudi Arabia followed by the gulf and European countries.
A number of international financial institutions including the World Bank had predicted a plunge in remittance flows to Pakistan hinting at a parching of foreign exchange funds for the country. However, inflows have seen an unusual spike against all the predictions.
PM Imran cheers expats as Roshan Digital Account ... 01:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed gratitude over foreign exchange inflows via the Roshan ...
Experts suggest that FATF-related restrictions, limited international travel, and incentives offered by the central bank to overseas Pakistanis have driven growth in remittances in spite of the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis. Roshan Digital Accounts, which recently crossed the $1 billion mark, has also helped attract more overseas.
Overseas Pakistani can now open bank accounts ... 08:40 PM | 14 May, 2021
DUBAI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has exempted overseas Pakistanis from biometric verification to operate their ...
-
- WATCH - Palestinian family escape unharmed while praying against ...12:48 PM | 16 May, 2021
- World Bank sees 17pc rise in Pakistan’s remittances in 202012:00 PM | 16 May, 2021
- AC Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari made OSD for ‘misbehaving’ with women ...11:27 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Punjab extends lockdown till May 30 fearing spike in Covid cases10:47 AM | 16 May, 2021
- MD Glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from ...10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 5404:47 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021