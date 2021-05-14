Overseas Pakistani can now open bank accounts without biometric verification

DUBAI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has exempted overseas Pakistanis from biometric verification to operate their accounts in Pakistan.

The banks in Pakistan have been permitted to utilize NADRA Verisys instead of biometric verification, said a statement issued by Pakistani embassy in the UAE.

“Overseas Pakistanis would be only required to provide reasonable evidence/proof, like copy of valid Passport, Visa, CNIC and NICOP of their residency status,” it added.

The SBP has clarified that an account not operated by the holder for a period of one year would be classified as dormant.

A dormant account could be activated upon a formal request through postal/email address, registered mobile or landline number by the customer. Verification will be done through NADRA Verisys only, it added.

Non-resident Pakistanis can be re-issued Debit Cards by contacting their bank's Call Center from the registered phone number, email address or Bank's mobile application.

After due process, the old card will be cancelled and a new debit card will be issued and sent to the Customer on the registered address.

After receipt of the debit card, the Customer would be required to contact the Call Center again for its activation.