SBP to launch ‘Apni Car, Samaaji Khidmat’ initiatives for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan has planned to launch two more initiative under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) scheme for the overseas Pakistanis.

It was revealed by PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Twitter. He said that the central bank will launch “Roshan Apni Car & Roshan Samaaji Khidmat” for the overseas Pakistanis.

“Great News for our Overseas as @StateBank_Pak is launching 2 new initiatives under #RoshanDigitalAccount scheme: 1. Roshan Apni Car & 2.Roshan Samaaji Khidmat as we celebrate RDA reaching USD 1 Billion mark. PM Imran Khan ll be addressing overseas Pakistanis on Thurs at 11AM PST,” he tweeted.

Great News for our Overseas as @StateBank_Pak is launching 2 new initiatives under #RoshanDigitalAccount scheme:

1. Roshan Apni Car & 2.Roshan Samaaji Khidmat as we celebrate RDA reaching USD 1 Billion mark. PM Imran Khan ll be addressing overseas Pakistanis on Thurs at 11AM PST — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 27, 2021

He said that more than 120,000 expats have opened accounts through Roshan Digital Account Scheme launched in September 2020.

He added that Pakistan received more than $1 billion foreign remittances through this initiative.