NAB files another reference against Asif Zardari in fake accounts case
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed another reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the ongoing fake accounts probe.
In the latest reference, that has been filed at an accountability court in Islamabad, accuses the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of corruption involving Rs8 billion.
Another person Mushtaq Ahmed, who worked as stenographer in the Presidential Palace during Zardari’s tenure (2009-2013), have also been named as the suspect in the reference.
The reference states that Ahmed’s account was used for an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion to make payment to a private housing society for buying properties.
The anti-graft watchdog claims the properties are owned by Zardari.
Mushtaq, who is reportedly in London, is considered a key suspect in the fake accounts investigation.
A third accused in the case, Zain Malik, already made a plea-bargain with the NAB and deposited around Rs9 billion to the national kitty.
FIA to probe Asif Zardari, former NAB chairmen in ... 04:01 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The incumbent PTI-led government has allowed the federal investigators to start probe against all ...
- NAB files another reference against Asif Zardari in fake accounts case10:28 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- SBP to launch ‘Apni Car, Samaaji Khidmat’ initiatives for ...09:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan could import oxygen from China or Iran if COVID-19 crisis ...08:59 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new video goes viral06:19 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat singing ‘Laila o Laila’ on the sets of Ramadan show ...05:35 PM | 27 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021