NAB files another reference against Asif Zardari in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed another reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the ongoing fake accounts probe.

In the latest reference, that has been filed at an accountability court in Islamabad, accuses the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of corruption involving Rs8 billion.

Another person Mushtaq Ahmed, who worked as stenographer in the Presidential Palace during Zardari’s tenure (2009-2013), have also been named as the suspect in the reference.

The reference states that Ahmed’s account was used for an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion to make payment to a private housing society for buying properties.

The anti-graft watchdog claims the properties are owned by Zardari.

Mushtaq, who is reportedly in London, is considered a key suspect in the fake accounts investigation.

A third accused in the case, Zain Malik, already made a plea-bargain with the NAB and deposited around Rs9 billion to the national kitty.