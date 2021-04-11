FIA to probe Asif Zardari, former NAB chairmen in Swiss cases
Web Desk
04:01 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
FIA to probe Asif Zardari, former NAB chairmen in Swiss cases
Share

ISLAMABAD – The incumbent PTI-led government has allowed the federal investigators to start probe against all accused in Swiss accounts cases.

The federal authorities have grant permission to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe former chairpersons of the National Accountability Bureau and officers who were appointed from 2011-2017. These probes were proposed by Broadsheet Commission.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also announced reopening Swiss cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking at a national presser in the Sindh capital on Sunday, the Interior Minister said the Broadsheet inquiry commission had recommended reopening the Swiss cases as the previous government gave away almost $60 million in the Swiss cases.

Swiss cases against Asif Zardari cannot be ... 09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2018

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Supreme Court that five cases are pending with the ...

Earlier, Pakistan's accountability watchdog told the Supreme Court that the Swiss bank account cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari could not be reopened.

More From This Category
Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize ...
03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates multi-city expansion of Koi ...
02:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
PTI’s Ajsad Malhi greets PML-N’s Nosheen on ...
02:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youth in ...
01:43 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
FM Qureshi departs for Germany to boost bilateral ...
12:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Minimum Nisab set at Rs80,933 for Zakat deduction
11:09 AM | 11 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global storytelling festival
03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr