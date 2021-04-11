Video of Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz swimming in pool goes viral

Pakistani model and actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new swimming video took the internet by storm.

In a video circulating on the social media platforms, the Kaptaan actress can be seen swimming in a pool while wearing a bold dress. She also took to her Instagram and posted a photo in swimsuit. The netizens criticised her on wearing the bold outfit in the photo. People are bashing her badly for her choice of clothes.

Saeeda Imtiaz has also been a part of a movie based on Imran Khan’s biopic. She will play the character of Jemima, Imran Khan’s ex-wife in the movie naming Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend.