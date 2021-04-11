Anti-polio drive kicks off in Balochistan
Web Desk
05:23 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Anti-polio drive kicks off in Balochistan
QUETTA – Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan Coordinator Rashid Razzaq has said that more than 2.4 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during anti-polio vaccination across province.

Five-day anti-polio drive kicked-off in all districts of Balochistan province on Sunday. Talking to media in Quetta, Rashid Razzaq said that more than 10,000 teams had been constituted to administer drops to the children during door to door drive.

