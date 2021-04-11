PM Imran seeks Bill Gates’ help in combating climate change
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and invited him to work together to save the world from the dangers of climate change.
In his letter, PM Imran has said that Pakistan is on the front lines of climate challenge and is amongst the top countries “continuously impacted” by climate change over past two decades but at the same time it is a very low contributor to the issue, adding less than one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions.
The prime minister said that a result oriented dialogue and collaboration between expert teams of both sides can mutually assist to advance the shared vision. This could include developing partnerships towards access and deployment of the best available technologies for clean energy and electric vehicles as well as cooperating towards climate resilient agriculture, he added.
