Pakistan's Shah Mahmood Qureshi lands in Germany

07:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Berlin on Sunday with a delegation on a two-day official visit.

Pakistani Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Muhammad Faisal and senior officials of the German Foreign Ministry and senior embassy officials received the Foreign Minister at the airport.

Qureshi will hold meetings with the businessmen and community leaders today. 

Over 100 thousand Pakistanis live in Germany and are playing a very positive role, Qureshi said at Berlin airport, adding the country wants to enhance cooperation in the field of economic diplomacy and exchange of technology for which he will hold talks with the Germen leadership.

Tomorrow, he will exchange views with his German Counterpart Heiko Maas on important regional and international issues; besides, meeting with the President of German Parliament Wolfgang Schäuble.

