PM Imran inaugurates multi-city expansion of Koi Bhooka Na Soye program
Web Desk
02:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expanded the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) programme to three major cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of Ramadan.

The initiative will serve free meals to daily wage earners and workers who cannot access Ehsaas Panagahs and Ehsaas food service. PM joined the Chief Ministers of the two provinces via a virtual groundbreaking ceremony.

The food trucks under the Ehsaas program will feed at least 1500-2000 people daily on specified service points. The meals will be cooked, stored, and served from a truck kitchen.

EKBNS is Prime Minister Imran Khan Vision for the year 2021. Khan declared his resolve for the year 2021 that Ehsas would be introduced to make sure that no one goes to bed hungry.

