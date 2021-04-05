PM’s initiative ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ to open in three cities before Ramadan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Under the umbrella of Ehsaas, the concept of truck kitchens ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (EKBNS) was launched by the Prime Minister on March 10, 2021 to serve free meal boxes twice a day to daily wage earners in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
On special directives of PM, the programme is now being expanded to three other cities before the holy month of Ramadan. Across Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, EKBNS mobile trucks carrying cooked food will visit the localities of labourers and hospitals to distribute free meals.
Detailing EKBNS operations, Dr Sania Nishtar stated, “In an initial phase, the two trucks are currently serving the poor and labour class of the twin cities. Each truck feeds 1500 people daily on designated service points. With the upcoming expansion to 3 other cities through 12 new truck kitchens- the EKBNS would explicitly target those who cannot access Ehsaas Panagahs and Ehsaas Langars.”
According to a statement, EKBNS is PM’s vision for the year 2021. While inaugurating Tarnol Panagah in Islamabad on the evening of new year, PM had committed his resolution for the year 2021 that EKBNS would be rolled out to make sure that no one goes to bed empty stomach. The delivery of free meals will help the poor, deserving, labourers and piece-rate workers save their hard-earned money to feed their children and families. The programme will be upscaled to other parts of the country later this year in phases.
Designed to serve healthy meals, EKBNS truck kitchens are well equipped with safe cooking appliances. EKBNS is founded on a public private partnership whereby the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is responsible for the operations of truck kitchens and Saylani Welfare International Trust for the provision of meals. The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has established a ‘Donor Coordination Group’ to encourage the private sector to fund the programme. Commitments by philanthropists, private sector, international agencies, civil society and individuals will be routed by the coordination group.
‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ – PM Imran launches ... 11:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
ISLAMBAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday formally launched "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" [No one sleeps hungry] ...
- ‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three family members, ...06:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells Pakistanis via telephone ...06:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she feels unwell06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' ...05:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Senate adopts resolution to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to public05:30 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album tracklist03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities wish Saba Qamar on her birthday03:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021