Jibran Nasir ties knot with Mansha Pasha in intimate ceremony

Pakistani social activist Jibran Nasir tied the knot with actress Mansha Pasha in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday. The couple got engaged in 2019.

During the nikkah ceremony, Mansha looked fabulous in a Zuriador ivory and gold ensemble while Jibran looked suave in a colour coordinated dress. The ceremony was attended by immediate family and friends.

The Laal Kabootar actress posted pictures of the event on Instagram.