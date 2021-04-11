Jibran Nasir ties knot with Mansha Pasha in intimate ceremony
03:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
Share
Pakistani social activist Jibran Nasir tied the knot with actress Mansha Pasha in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday. The couple got engaged in 2019.
During the nikkah ceremony, Mansha looked fabulous in a Zuriador ivory and gold ensemble while Jibran looked suave in a colour coordinated dress. The ceremony was attended by immediate family and friends.
The Laal Kabootar actress posted pictures of the event on Instagram.
Jibran Nasir is Mansha Pasha’s “favourite ... 05:26 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Friendships can sometimes take a romantic turn — and such is the case with Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir. ...
- Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global ...03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
-
- PM Imran inaugurates multi-city expansion of Koi Bhooka Na Soye ...02:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- PTI’s Ajsad Malhi greets PML-N’s Nosheen on winning NA-75 Daksa ...02:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
-
Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global storytelling festival
03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
-
-
- WATCH – Bilal Abbas reveals who was his first crush01:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021