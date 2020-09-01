Jibran Nasir is Mansha Pasha’s “favourite person”

Jibran Nasir is Mansha Pasha’s “favourite person”
Friendships can sometimes take a romantic turn — and such is the case with Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir.

With so many power couples, such as Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, ruling the entertainment industry, actor Mansha Pasha found love outside the spotlight.

Jibran and Mansha seem to have become one of the most adorable couples in town. The ‘Laal Kabootar’ star recently shared a loving photo with her fiancé on Instagram.

Favourite person Alhumdolilah Mashallah 🧿

“Favourite Person. Allhumdulilah, Mashahllah,” read the caption. 

In December 2019, the two got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The photos from the event went viral on social media as fans couldn’t stop gushing about the lovebirds.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

