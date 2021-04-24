PM Imran cheers expats as Roshan Digital Account inflows hit $1bn

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed gratitude over foreign exchange inflows via the Roshan Digital Accounts which reached the $1 billion mark.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote ‘Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1billion. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response.

Alhamdulillah, funds received through #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP & banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period. #1billionRDA pic.twitter.com/YNksGLXzpM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Khan also hailed the State Bank of Pakistan and banks for their crucial role in achieving this significant milestone in a limited time period.

Roshan Digital Account is a joint initiative of the incumbent government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with commercial banks operating in the country. It was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Sept last year.

Roshan Digital initiative – PM Imran lauds ... 02:10 PM | 18 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised the 'Roshan Digital Account' initiative, as the ...

The idea of the initiative is to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering much higher returns on deposits compared to returns in the developed economies.