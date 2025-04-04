Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

New electricity prices in Pakistan for consumers using up to 300 units per month

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled a relief package to cut electricity prices across the country ahead of summer season.

Following the announcement, the new electricity prices have been determined for various categories of consumers.

According to the official documents, the electricity rate for lifeline consumers using up to 50 units is set at Rs4.78 per unit, while for lifeline consumers using 51 to 100 units, the rate remains at Rs9.37 per unit.

For protected consumers using 1 to 100 units, the price per unit has been reduced by Rs6.14, bringing the rate down from Rs14. 67 to Rs8.52 per unit.

For consumers using 101 to 200 units, the electricity price has been reduced by Rs6.14. The rate for this category has been reduced from Rs17.65 to Rs11.51 per unit.

According to the documents, for non-protected consumers consuming up to 300 units, the price has been reduced by Rs7.24 per unit. The rate for these consumers has been decreased from Rs41.26 to Rs34.03 per unit.

For non-protected consumers consuming more than 300 units, the rate has been reduced from Rs55.70 to Rs48.46 per unit. For this category of consumers, the price has been cut by Rs7.24 per unit.

Furthermore, the price of electricity for domestic consumers has been reduced by Rs6.71 per unit. The price for domestic consumers has been reduced from Rs38.34 to Rs31.63 per unit.

