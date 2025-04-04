South Korean President Yoon ousted over failed martial law attempt

SEOUL – The Constitutional Court of South Korea on Friday ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law attempt that had sparked massive protests across the country last year.

According to the constitution, the presidential election must be held within 60 days following the ouster of Yoon.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will continue to serve as acting president until the new president assumes the office.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae remarked the Yoon violated his duty as president by declaring martial law on December 3. He also called his actions as “a serious challenge to democracy”.

The court also turned down the arguments presented by the Yoon who stated that he had declared martial law to raise the alarm over the main opposition party’s abuse of its parliamentary majority.

In December 2024, Yeol was impeached by parliament after a controversial attempt to impose martial law, which heightened political tensions.

The impeachment motion got support from some members of Yoon’s own People Power Party, allowing it to meet the two-thirds majority requirement with 204 votes in favor.

After narrowly winning last polls, Yoon’s political troubles worsened in a failed martial law attempt in December.

His defense, claiming patriotic motives, did little to garner support, raising concerns about his judgment. His presidency has also been overshadowed by scandals.

Yoon gained national fame for investigating President Park Geun-hye’s corruption. His political success was propelled by his leadership in corruption probes and his appeal to conservatives frustrated with the previous administration.

He also faced criticism for decisions like moving the presidential office based on feng shui beliefs and mishandling the 2022 Halloween disaster response.