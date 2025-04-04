Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

South Korean President Yoon ousted over failed martial law attempt

South Korean President Yoon Ousted Over Failed Martial Law Attempt

SEOUL – The Constitutional Court of South Korea on Friday ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law attempt that had sparked massive protests across the country last year.

According to the constitution, the presidential election must be held within 60 days following the ouster of Yoon.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will continue to serve as acting president until the new president assumes the office.

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae remarked the Yoon violated his duty as president by declaring martial law on December 3. He also called his actions as “a serious challenge to democracy”.

The court also turned down the arguments presented by the Yoon who stated that he had declared martial law to raise the alarm over the main opposition party’s abuse of its parliamentary majority.

In December 2024, Yeol was impeached by parliament after a controversial attempt to impose martial law, which heightened political tensions.

The impeachment motion got support from some members of Yoon’s own People Power Party, allowing it to meet the two-thirds majority requirement with 204 votes in favor.

After narrowly winning last polls, Yoon’s political troubles worsened in a failed martial law attempt in December.

His defense, claiming patriotic motives, did little to garner support, raising concerns about his judgment. His presidency has also been overshadowed by scandals.

Yoon gained national fame for investigating President Park Geun-hye’s corruption. His political success was propelled by his leadership in corruption probes and his appeal to conservatives frustrated with the previous administration.

He also faced criticism for decisions like moving the presidential office based on feng shui beliefs and mishandling the 2022 Halloween disaster response.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR – 4 April 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search