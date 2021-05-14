Pakistan reaffirms support for Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Atmar

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the Afghan peace process for a sustainable political settlement in the neighboring country.

"The intra-Afghan negotiations provide a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan for ending the long-lasting conflict," Qureshi said in a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Friday.

He added Pakistan welcomed the announcement of the three-day Eid al-Fitr ceasefire by the Afghan parties recently, adding that efforts should continue for a permanent ceasefire.

Both sides also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges and work together for the further consolidation of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, according to the foreign ministry.

The two ministers also exchanged views about the current situation in Palestine especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Qureshi condemned the indiscriminate use of force and attacks by Israeli forces in Al-Aqsa and Gaza, called for protection of civilians, and underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to address the grave situation in the occupied territories.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and for a just and lasting solution of the issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international legitimacy.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact on the Palestine issue.