Latest update on Honda 70 price, installment plan in Pakistan Feb 2024

KARACHI – Honda continues to rule the two-wheeler market in Pakistan owing to is classic and fuel-efficient motorcycles, including Honda CD 70.

Honda 70 one of the most selling bikes. The Japanese bike manufacturer made some changes to the Honda CD 70 2024 model.

The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished by its outstanding mileage as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.

It is equipped with 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.

Honda CD 70 price in Pakistan 2024

As of February 2024, the price of the Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.

Honda 70 Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup on installment plan of up to six months. But it receives processing fee from the customers as per the schedule of charges, if installment plans of more than six months are selected. Following are the plans offered by the bank: