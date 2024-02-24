Latest update on Honda 70 price, installment plan in Pakistan Feb 2024

KARACHI – Honda continues to rule the two-wheeler market in Pakistan owing to is classic and fuel-efficient motorcycles, including Honda CD 70.
Honda 70 one of the most selling bikes. The Japanese bike manufacturer made some changes to the Honda CD 70 2024 model.
The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished by its outstanding mileage as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.
It is equipped with 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.
Honda CD 70 price in Pakistan 2024
As of February 2024, the price of the Honda CD 70 stands at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.
Honda 70 Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah
Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup on installment plan of up to six months. But it receives processing fee from the customers as per the schedule of charges, if installment plans of more than six months are selected. Following are the plans offered by the bank:
|Duration
|Per Month Installment
|3 months plan
|Rs52,633 (zero markup)
|6 months plan
|Rs26,317 (0% markup)
|9 months plan
|Rs20,565
|12 months plan
|Rs16,081
|18 months plan
|Rs11,696
|24 months plan
|Rs9506
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.