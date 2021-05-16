WATCH - Palestinian family escape unharmed while praying amid Israeli bombardment
Web Desk
12:48 PM | 16 May, 2021
WATCH - Palestinian family escape unharmed while praying amid Israeli bombardment
Share

JERUSALEM – As Israeli forces stepped up their bombardment at Gaza amid ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, a miracle happened when a family including children escaped death while praying against Israeli airstrikes that have killed more than 145, including 41 minors since Monday.

In the astonishing clip, an aged man can be seen praying along with his children when a rocket hit their home and they all escaped unharmed amid the deadly attack which purportedly targeted civilians.

Following the airstrike, the lionhearted family instead of running from the premises to avoid other attacks started chanting Takbir ‘Allah o Akbar’ means God is the greatest.

Meanwhile, Israel’s bombardment at Gaza entered the sixth consecutive day. More than 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed while more than 1,000 others have been wounded since Monday.

Amid the recent air raids, that obliterated multiple buildings including a media house premises, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concerns over the civilian casualties in Gaza.

As the world expressed condolences over the massacre in the Gaza strip, the US reaffirmed support of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu for their right to defend the Jewish state.

A statement issued by the White House stated ‘Biden expressed his strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, in his call with Netanyahu, while also emphasizing his clear concern over the deadly flare-up and casualties on both sides.

Israel destroys another Gaza building housing ... 07:52 PM | 15 May, 2021

As Israeli aggression continues to intensify against the people of Palestine, another high-rise building in Gaza City ...

More From This Category
AC Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari made OSD for ...
11:27 AM | 16 May, 2021
UAE’s Etihad, flydubai airlines cancel flights ...
09:23 PM | 15 May, 2021
Israel destroys another Gaza building housing ...
07:52 PM | 15 May, 2021
29 Pakistan-origin men charged for raping girl ...
05:43 PM | 15 May, 2021
China becomes second nation to land rover on Mars ...
02:50 PM | 15 May, 2021
Covid patient dies 24 hours after rape in Indian ...
01:50 PM | 15 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘New beginnings’ – Ghana Ali all set to tie the knot
01:19 PM | 16 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr