Search

LifestyleVideos

Eva B delights fans with hilarious rickshaw ride

Maheen Khawaja
05:19 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Eva B delights fans with hilarious rickshaw ride
Source: Eva B (Instagram)

Eva B, a force to be reckoned with in the world of Pakistani hip-hop and singing, hails from a vibrant Baloch family. With a flair for both Balochi and Urdu, she effortlessly weaves her linguistic magic into soul-stirring lyrics and melodies. The music scene took notice when she graced the iconic Coke Studio stage in 2022, unleashing her infectious energy in the Balochi pop anthem "Kana Yaari." Needless to say, the track became an instant hit, earning her accolades and love from an enamoured audience.

In a recent Instagram story that has left fans grinning from ear to ear, she gave a sneak peek into a moment of sheer joy during a rickshaw ride.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video of herself in a rickshaw with her song "Kana Yaari " playing in the background. She captioned the video with a caption saying "Ab rakshe wale ko kese bataun ye humara gana hai."(How do I tell the rickshaw driver that this is my song)

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Eva's music collaborations include one with Momina Mustehsan at the Lux Style Awards. Moreover, she has kept her identity hidden under a hijab because it makes her feel anonymous yet empowered.

Eva B's 'Sunrise in Lyari' receives grammy recognition in Global spin series

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:55 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Sonya Hussyn shares stunning photos with fans

08:36 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa leave fans smitten with latest ...

05:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Hania Aamir's latest video leaves fans in fits

04:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Mehar Bano's dance video draws reaction from fans

03:40 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Dharmendra celebrates 88th birthday with fans and son Sunny Deol

08:42 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Aima Baig mesmerises fans at concert in Islamabad

Advertisement

Latest

05:19 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Eva B delights fans with hilarious rickshaw ride

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50 
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.5 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.8 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.27 761.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.3 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.46 927.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.66 743.66
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 75.5 76.2
Swedish Korona SEK 210.5 212.5
Swiss Franc CHF 27.56 27.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: