Eva B delights fans with hilarious rickshaw ride

Eva B, a force to be reckoned with in the world of Pakistani hip-hop and singing, hails from a vibrant Baloch family. With a flair for both Balochi and Urdu, she effortlessly weaves her linguistic magic into soul-stirring lyrics and melodies. The music scene took notice when she graced the iconic Coke Studio stage in 2022, unleashing her infectious energy in the Balochi pop anthem "Kana Yaari." Needless to say, the track became an instant hit, earning her accolades and love from an enamoured audience.
In a recent Instagram story that has left fans grinning from ear to ear, she gave a sneak peek into a moment of sheer joy during a rickshaw ride.
Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video of herself in a rickshaw with her song "Kana Yaari " playing in the background. She captioned the video with a caption saying "Ab rakshe wale ko kese bataun ye humara gana hai."(How do I tell the rickshaw driver that this is my song)
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Eva's music collaborations include one with Momina Mustehsan at the Lux Style Awards. Moreover, she has kept her identity hidden under a hijab because it makes her feel anonymous yet empowered.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.