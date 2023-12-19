Eva B delights fans with hilarious rickshaw ride

Eva B, a force to be reckoned with in the world of Pakistani hip-hop and singing, hails from a vibrant Baloch family. With a flair for both Balochi and Urdu, she effortlessly weaves her linguistic magic into soul-stirring lyrics and melodies. The music scene took notice when she graced the iconic Coke Studio stage in 2022, unleashing her infectious energy in the Balochi pop anthem "Kana Yaari." Needless to say, the track became an instant hit, earning her accolades and love from an enamoured audience.

In a recent Instagram story that has left fans grinning from ear to ear, she gave a sneak peek into a moment of sheer joy during a rickshaw ride.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video of herself in a rickshaw with her song "Kana Yaari " playing in the background. She captioned the video with a caption saying "Ab rakshe wale ko kese bataun ye humara gana hai."(How do I tell the rickshaw driver that this is my song)

On the work front, Eva's music collaborations include one with Momina Mustehsan at the Lux Style Awards. Moreover, she has kept her identity hidden under a hijab because it makes her feel anonymous yet empowered.