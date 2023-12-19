Echoes of triumph and resilience on Pakistan’s fifth Kissan Day

Amidst the echoes of triumph and resilience, Pakistan's agricultural landscape emerges as a testament to the unwavering spirit of its unsung heroes — its farmers. In the face of the devastating floods that befell the nation in 2022, a story of triumph unfolded, narrating the remarkable journey of a resilient sector that rebounded against formidable odds, showcasing the nation's indomitable spirit. The saga of victory, resilience, and the steadfast commitment of Pakistani farmers stands tall, casting a powerful symbol of hope and determination, celebrated with pride on the nation's fifth Kissan Day.

Leading the charge in honoring these resilient farmers is the Salam Kissan program, a flagship initiative by Fatima Fertilizer. This program not only celebrates the indispensable role of Pakistani farmers in safeguarding the economy and national food security but also serves as a catalyst for positive change in policies and perceptions. Salam Kissan pays homage to these unsung heroes, recognizing the pivotal role played by agriculture, contributing nearly 23 percent to the national GDP and employing over 37 percent of the workforce.

At the heart of the Salam Kissan initiative lies the annual celebration of 'Kissan Day' on December 18th. Designated by the federal government in 2019, Kissan Day signifies a pivotal milestone in acknowledging the indispensable role of farmers in the nation's economic fabric. Now in its fifth year, Kissan Day provides a platform for farmers to articulate their challenges, engage with policymakers, and collaboratively seek solutions. Beyond being a celebration, Salam Kissan has emerged as a conduit for direct communication, allowing farmers to voice concerns and policymakers to gain valuable insights into the realities of the agricultural sector.

Serving as a beacon of hope and recognition for the resilience of Pakistani farmers, Salam Kissan continues to leave an indelible mark on the agricultural landscape. With each celebration of Kissan Day and the narration of inspirational stories, the program shapes a more prosperous and inclusive future for Pakistan.

Despite the formidable challenges posed by the floods of 2022, the courage of Pakistani farmers stood unwavering. Bumper production of various crops was achieved including Wheat 27.7 million tons, Maize 10.5 million tons, rice 9 million tons and cotton 8 million bales. All of this was made possible through an integrated response by all stakeholders, including the hard work and resilience of the farmers, an active response by the governments, and the involvement of international development organizations. The Agro-allied industry played a pivotal role in the revival of agriculture in flood-affected areas. In collaboration with FAO Pakistan, the Fatima Group provided quality fertilizers and technical assistance to the farmers, contributing to the record yields of wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane, cotton, and other crops. The collaborative efforts and mega farmer seminars conducted in multiple districts aimed to educate farmers, boosting their crop yields. This concerted effort resulted in a substantial contribution of around PKR 6,500 billion to the national GDP, representing an increase of 25% over the previous year.

In a remarkable achievement, Fatima Fertilizers garnered two prestigious international awards this year. The first accolade was received at the Asian Experience Awards Singapore for their Salam Kissan campaign, which effectively highlighted the significance of a life without farmers. The second recognition came from the Drum Awards London, further solidifying Fatima Fertilizers' commitment to excellence and innovation in agricultural initiatives. These accolades serve as a testament to the impactful contributions of the Salam Kissan program in fostering awareness and appreciation for the vital role played by farmers in Pakistan's prosperity.

This year's 'Salam Kissan' and the associated 'Kissan Day' have not merely been about celebrations; they have evolved into catalysts for a more inclusive and responsive approach to agricultural policies. The ongoing dialogue between farmers and government officials fosters a supportive environment, acknowledging the challenges faced by the agricultural community and actively seeking sustainable solutions. As Kissan Day gains prominence, it symbolizes not only gratitude towards farmers but also a commitment to creating a flourishing agricultural sector for the prosperity of the entire nation.