Only 60,000 apply for Hajj 2024 under govt scheme as deadline nears

ISLAMABAD - The government Hajj scheme for the upcoming pilgrimage has failed to attract a sizeable number of Muslims from Pakistan, it emerged on Tuesday.
As per state-run media, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony received a total of 59,328 Hajj applications under the government scheme.
As far as the total number of seats is concerned under the government scheme, the quota for Pakistanis participating in the annual Islamic pilgrimage is 89,605; it bears mentioning that the total number of seats is around 180,000 as private tour operators are also receiving applications from the citizens.
The deadline for submitting applications for the Government Hajj Scheme has already been extended to December 22 from December 12th and the ministry has also sought the support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to aware the masses of the scheme.
To attract the Pakistanis, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has also written to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to inform the Pakistanis living abroad about the Hajj scheme and the benefits associated with it.
Moreover, the government has also lifted the ban on those who had performed Hajj in the last 5 years and those who have a valid passport valid till December 16th, 2024 are eligible to apply.
The Short and Long Hajj package is available to both regular applicants and Sponsorship Scheme applicants for the upcoming Hajj.
As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.
For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region.
For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.
For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for South region and $ 4050 for North region.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.