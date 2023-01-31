Visa irregularities: UAE prosecutes more than 10,500 illegal residents in 2022

DUBAI - As many as over 10,500 illegal residents were prosecuted in the United Arab Emirates in 2022, slightly less than the figures reported in the preceding year.
The Federal Public Prosecution for Nationality and Residence recently revealed that 10,576 immigration cases were handled last year which included absconders as well as those who entered the country illegally. Besides, those who forged residence permits or visas and people working for another company without an official permit were also amongst those prosecuted against. The figures also include those whose residence visas had expired and those caught working on visit visas among others.
The authority announced that it had successfully ensured that the cases filed were closed and completed.
As far as 2021 is concerned, the number of illegal residents prosecuted were 10,790. Although UAE has been liberal in its policies for employees, same is not the case for all.
Since 2010, the UAE's Labour Law made provisions that permit an employee to have a part-time job along with a full-time one; however, the employee are allowed to work part-time only after getting the work permit which is issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).
If an expatriate is caught working for another company without an official permit, a fine of Dh50,000 will be slapped on the hiring company, in addition to other penalties in case of a repeat offence as per the laws.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Customs and Ports (ICP) has also recently standardised overstaying fines in the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.
According to the new rules, visit, tourist and residence visa overstaying fees have been set at Dh50 per day. The United Arab Emirates has been bringing in sweeping reforms when it comes to visa and immigration. Recent changes include Emiratisation targets as well as tax changes which observers say have a long lasting impact.
As much as UAE welcomes immigrants and overseas workers to try their luck in the emirate, it is also promoting private firms in the emirate to hire locals for which emiratisation targets have been put in place..
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
