Visa irregularities: UAE prosecutes more than 10,500 illegal residents in 2022

DUBAI - As many as over 10,500 illegal residents were prosecuted in the United Arab Emirates in 2022, slightly less than the figures reported in the preceding year.

The Federal Public Prosecution for Nationality and Residence recently revealed that 10,576 immigration cases were handled last year which included absconders as well as those who entered the country illegally. Besides, those who forged residence permits or visas and people working for another company without an official permit were also amongst those prosecuted against. The figures also include those whose residence visas had expired and those caught working on visit visas among others.

The authority announced that it had successfully ensured that the cases filed were closed and completed.

As far as 2021 is concerned, the number of illegal residents prosecuted were 10,790. Although UAE has been liberal in its policies for employees, same is not the case for all.

Since 2010, the UAE's Labour Law made provisions that permit an employee to have a part-time job along with a full-time one; however, the employee are allowed to work part-time only after getting the work permit which is issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

If an expatriate is caught working for another company without an official permit, a fine of Dh50,000 will be slapped on the hiring company, in addition to other penalties in case of a repeat offence as per the laws.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Customs and Ports (ICP) has also recently standardised overstaying fines in the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the new rules, visit, tourist and residence visa overstaying fees have been set at Dh50 per day. The United Arab Emirates has been bringing in sweeping reforms when it comes to visa and immigration. Recent changes include Emiratisation targets as well as tax changes which observers say have a long lasting impact.

As much as UAE welcomes immigrants and overseas workers to try their luck in the emirate, it is also promoting private firms in the emirate to hire locals for which emiratisation targets have been put in place..