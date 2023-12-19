Visa for life: UAE announces residency visa and here are the benefits

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have unveiled an exciting offer for those seeking to reside for a longer period in the emirate.
Ras Al Khaimah, the famous UAE city, has started issuing permanent residency visas with much ease and flexibility for prospective residents and entrepreneurs.
The visa is offered by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) at the cost of AED16,500 per year and includes facilitation through Third-party visa processing, medical tests, Emirates ID card, licensing, and workspace solution.
Another distinguishing aspect of this visa is that it is a family-friendly visa as those having this visa can easily sponsor family members to join them in the emirate. Interestingly, the authorities have not disclosed the duration of this visa though official details in this regard will be announced soon.
RAKEZ describes the initiative as an opportunity to “enter the world of business with a minimal investment,” in what appears to be a worthwhile opportunity for billionaires and investors.
'The package is designed to offer you all the support you need to work and live in the UAE,' the RAKEZ states on its website while describing the visas as 'visa for life'
Another exciting feature of this residency visa is that one can park their earnings and save in a UAE bank account and also take out a personal loan for property or education.
Besides, for those who love traveling, the visa comes with extra features as the residence visa can help get visa-on-arrival at several holiday destinations including Armenia, Georgia, Maldives and Seychelles, among many more.
It has also been announced that with a UAE residence visa, one can apply for a driving licence which helps one move across the emirates in a hassle-free manner and also helps in securing certain jobs.
Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is renowned for its picturesque landscapes, including sandy beaches, mountains, and desert terrain.
The region presents diverse business prospects across sectors like manufacturing, tourism, real estate, and trade. The emirate offers free trade zones, investment incentives, and infrastructural support, fostering growth for enterprises seeking opportunities in logistics, hospitality, industrial ventures, and commercial endeavors.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
