Visa for life: UAE announces residency visa and here are the benefits

Web Desk
06:43 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Visa for life: UAE announces residency visa and here are the benefits

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have unveiled an exciting offer for those seeking to reside for a longer period in the emirate. 

Ras Al Khaimah, the famous UAE city, has started issuing permanent residency visas with much ease and flexibility for prospective residents and entrepreneurs.

The visa is offered by the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) at the cost of AED16,500 per year and includes facilitation through Third-party visa processing, medical tests, Emirates ID card, licensing, and workspace solution.

Another distinguishing aspect of this visa is that it is a family-friendly visa as those having this visa can easily sponsor family members to join them in the emirate. Interestingly, the authorities have not disclosed the duration of this visa though official details in this regard will be announced soon. 

RAKEZ describes the initiative as an opportunity to “enter the world of business with a minimal investment,” in what appears to be a worthwhile opportunity for billionaires and investors.

'The package is designed to offer you all the support you need to work and live in the UAE,' the RAKEZ states on its website while describing the visas as 'visa for life'

Another exciting feature of this residency visa is that one can park their earnings and save in a UAE bank account and also take out a personal loan for property or education.

Besides, for those who love traveling, the visa comes with extra features as the residence visa can help get visa-on-arrival at several holiday destinations including Armenia, Georgia, Maldives and Seychelles, among many more.

It has also been announced that with a UAE residence visa, one can apply for a driving licence which helps one move across the emirates in a hassle-free manner and also helps in securing certain jobs.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is renowned for its picturesque landscapes, including sandy beaches, mountains, and desert terrain. 

The region presents diverse business prospects across sectors like manufacturing, tourism, real estate, and trade. The emirate offers free trade zones, investment incentives, and infrastructural support, fostering growth for enterprises seeking opportunities in logistics, hospitality, industrial ventures, and commercial endeavors.

