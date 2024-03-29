Search

Immigration

Georgia approves strict rules on immigration after high-profile killing

Web Desk
02:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
Georgia approves strict rules on immigration after high-profile killing

WASHINGTON - In response to a recent murder, Georgia lawmakers made a decisive move to toughen the state's immigration laws, inviting praise and criticism.

The tragedy revolves around the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley who was killed by a man from Venezuela who entered the country illegally. The killing had sparked a contentious debate over immigration policies following which calls were made to toughen the laws.

Subsequently, Georgia's House of Representatives has approved a measure that mandates local law enforcement agencies to verify the immigration status of individuals in their custody and collaborate with federal immigration authorities.

Republican lawmakers were provoked by Riley's death whose body was discovered last month in a wooded area on the University of Georgia campus.

The incident garnered headlines on the national level as Republicans also started criticizing President Biden's handling of immigration issues and Governor Brian Kemp also condemned the White House for its perceived failure to secure the southern border.

It is to be mentioned that the accused charged with the murder, Jose Antonio Ibarra, had entered the United States illegally in 2022 and was subsequently arrested by the Border Patrol. Despite being released with temporary permission to stay in the country, he found himself entangled in criminal activities, raising concerns about immigration enforcement.

In Georgia, the newly approved bill requires local law enforcement to verify the immigration status of individuals without documentation and notify federal authorities accordingly. It also imposes penalties for non-compliance, signaling a more tough stance on immigration enforcement.

While proponents argue that the bill is justified, rights groups have different opinions and fear racial profiling and burdening local officials. 

Immigration is taking center stage in US Politics, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming presidential elections and the recent measures in this regard including the award of Green Cards to 4,000 undocumented immigrants facing deportation each year.

