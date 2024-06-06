Search

Immigration

Taiwan extends visa-free entry for these Asian countries

Web Desk
08:12 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Taiwan extends visa-free entry for these Asian countries

TAIPEI - Taiwan has extended its visa-free entry initiative for Filipino travelers and tourists from Southeast Asian nations until July 2025.

The decision aims to bolster the country's tourism sector as announced by the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) of Taiwan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

As per the fresh directive, citizens from the Philippines, Brunei, and Thailand would be able to land in the country without the need for a visa with a maximum allowed stay of 14 days.

Under the program, Filipino tourists are required to present proof of accommodation booking, contact details of their host or sponsor, and demonstrate sufficient travel funds upon entry to Taiwan.

It is to be clarified that Filipino vessel or aircraft crew members or service personnel intending to board to report for duty are ineligible for visa-free entry privileges.

Taiwan has also disclosed the extension of its Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries until December 31, 2025; the Travel Authentication Certificate (TAC) scheme for Southeast Asians will also remain operational as part of the fresh measures.

The decision to extend visa-free privileges follows a thorough evaluation by Taiwanese agencies, aiming to sustain the positive momentum in inbound tourism. Regarding the statistics, Taiwan welcomed 315,000 Filipino travelers in 2023, and the Taiwan Tourism Administration aims to double this figure in the current year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:33 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Denmark set to increase citizenship application fee: Details inside

08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Hungary is relaunching Golden Visa: Check eligibility requirements ...

08:12 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Taiwan extends visa-free entry for these Asian countries

04:00 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Flight testing begins at Gwadar Airport: Here's expected timeline of ...

08:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Thailand introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Eligibility, fee, duration of ...

08:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Australia changes minimum age requirement for post-study work visas

Immigration

03:46 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

China warns of reciprocal measures against US visa curbs

09:42 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

02:30 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

UAE set to lift visa ban against this country: Details inside

09:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK's ruling party proposes visa caps as election pledge

09:25 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Schengen style special tourist visa on the cards for Africa

03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Kangana Ranaut slapped at Chandigarh airport

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: