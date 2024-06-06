Taiwan extends visa-free entry for these Asian countries

TAIPEI - Taiwan has extended its visa-free entry initiative for Filipino travelers and tourists from Southeast Asian nations until July 2025.

The decision aims to bolster the country's tourism sector as announced by the Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) of Taiwan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

As per the fresh directive, citizens from the Philippines, Brunei, and Thailand would be able to land in the country without the need for a visa with a maximum allowed stay of 14 days.

Under the program, Filipino tourists are required to present proof of accommodation booking, contact details of their host or sponsor, and demonstrate sufficient travel funds upon entry to Taiwan.

It is to be clarified that Filipino vessel or aircraft crew members or service personnel intending to board to report for duty are ineligible for visa-free entry privileges.

Taiwan has also disclosed the extension of its Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries until December 31, 2025; the Travel Authentication Certificate (TAC) scheme for Southeast Asians will also remain operational as part of the fresh measures.

The decision to extend visa-free privileges follows a thorough evaluation by Taiwanese agencies, aiming to sustain the positive momentum in inbound tourism. Regarding the statistics, Taiwan welcomed 315,000 Filipino travelers in 2023, and the Taiwan Tourism Administration aims to double this figure in the current year.