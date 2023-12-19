Search

Immigration

Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

Web Desk
06:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2023
Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

WASHINGTON - In a surprising move, the governor of Texas has promulgated a law permitting state authorities to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.

Under the law, it would be possible to deport those suspected of illegally crossing the border between the United States and Mexico.

Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Senate Bill 4 on Monday and interestingly set the stage for a legal battle with the Biden administration as the federal government is usually entrusted with enforcing immigration laws.

Abbott signed the bill in a ceremony in Brownsville and hurled allegations against President Joe Biden of doing nothing to stop what he described 'tidal wave of illegal entry' into Texas; the governor claimed that the legislation would cut unauthorized arrivals by 50-75 percent.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said and added that as a result of the legislation, illegal immigrants would not enter Texas.

Under the new law, local judges will be authorised to order illegal immigrants to leave the country though a similar law in Arizona was scrapped by the US Supreme Court.

The law is set to prompt a legal battle as the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas announced on Monday to challenge the measure in court, arguing it “overrides federal immigration law” and “fuels racial profiling”.

Besides, over 20 congressional Democrats also signed a letter and requested the US Justice Department to take legal action to block the measure.

The Texas governor also backs the hardliner Donald Trump who has also sparked a fresh debate regarding his fresh comments related to immigration. 

The billionaire-turned-president recently said immigrants coming to the US were “poisoning the blood of our country,” drawing sharp criticism from rights groups and pro-immigration voters. 

“Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:26 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

PIA's privatization to speed up as govt promulgates new rules: ...

07:56 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Uganda waives visa requirements for this country: Details inside

07:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Visa overstayers to face jail as Kuwait debates fresh law for ...

04:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

UAE set to open first brewery this month after amending laws: Details ...

03:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Sweden's fresh integration policy for immigrants includes written ...

02:23 PM | 15 Dec, 2023

Illegal immigrants to get Canadian citizenship, confirms minister

Advertisement

Latest

07:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Cipher case: Imran Khan challenges indictment, special court’s proceeding in IHC

Horoscope

08:48 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 19th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.50  284.50 
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.5 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.8 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.27 761.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.3 36.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.46 927.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.66 743.66
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 75.5 76.2
Swedish Korona SEK 210.5 212.5
Swiss Franc CHF 27.56 27.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today gold price here - 19 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 December 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,200 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: