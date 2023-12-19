Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

WASHINGTON - In a surprising move, the governor of Texas has promulgated a law permitting state authorities to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.

Under the law, it would be possible to deport those suspected of illegally crossing the border between the United States and Mexico.

Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Senate Bill 4 on Monday and interestingly set the stage for a legal battle with the Biden administration as the federal government is usually entrusted with enforcing immigration laws.

Abbott signed the bill in a ceremony in Brownsville and hurled allegations against President Joe Biden of doing nothing to stop what he described 'tidal wave of illegal entry' into Texas; the governor claimed that the legislation would cut unauthorized arrivals by 50-75 percent.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said and added that as a result of the legislation, illegal immigrants would not enter Texas.

Under the new law, local judges will be authorised to order illegal immigrants to leave the country though a similar law in Arizona was scrapped by the US Supreme Court.

The law is set to prompt a legal battle as the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas announced on Monday to challenge the measure in court, arguing it “overrides federal immigration law” and “fuels racial profiling”.

Besides, over 20 congressional Democrats also signed a letter and requested the US Justice Department to take legal action to block the measure.

The Texas governor also backs the hardliner Donald Trump who has also sparked a fresh debate regarding his fresh comments related to immigration.

The billionaire-turned-president recently said immigrants coming to the US were “poisoning the blood of our country,” drawing sharp criticism from rights groups and pro-immigration voters.

“Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said.