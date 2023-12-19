Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

WASHINGTON - In a surprising move, the governor of Texas has promulgated a law permitting state authorities to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.
Under the law, it would be possible to deport those suspected of illegally crossing the border between the United States and Mexico.
Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Senate Bill 4 on Monday and interestingly set the stage for a legal battle with the Biden administration as the federal government is usually entrusted with enforcing immigration laws.
Abbott signed the bill in a ceremony in Brownsville and hurled allegations against President Joe Biden of doing nothing to stop what he described 'tidal wave of illegal entry' into Texas; the governor claimed that the legislation would cut unauthorized arrivals by 50-75 percent.
“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said and added that as a result of the legislation, illegal immigrants would not enter Texas.
Under the new law, local judges will be authorised to order illegal immigrants to leave the country though a similar law in Arizona was scrapped by the US Supreme Court.
The law is set to prompt a legal battle as the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas announced on Monday to challenge the measure in court, arguing it “overrides federal immigration law” and “fuels racial profiling”.
Besides, over 20 congressional Democrats also signed a letter and requested the US Justice Department to take legal action to block the measure.
The Texas governor also backs the hardliner Donald Trump who has also sparked a fresh debate regarding his fresh comments related to immigration.
The billionaire-turned-president recently said immigrants coming to the US were “poisoning the blood of our country,” drawing sharp criticism from rights groups and pro-immigration voters.
“Echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists and threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government are dangerous attacks on the dignity and rights of all Americans, on our democracy, and on public safety,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
