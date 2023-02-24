UAE allows residents to get 90-day visit visa for family and friends

DUBAI – After making a stellar recovery from the Covid pandemic, United Arab Emirates continued its pace to boost tourism.

In one latest step, the Kingdom rolled out a new visa program, allowing residents to bring in their visitors for 90 days. Multiple-entry visit visas can be availed via Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

UAE inhabitants with residence visas issued in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain can avail of the latest service.

The procedure required the host to pay a deposit of Dh1,000 for a 90-visit visa. Interested candidates can visit the ICP Smart Services website/ mobile app or can visit the centre authorised by ICP.

Pre-requisites for a Visa include a passport-size picture, proof of kinship, a copy of the relative’s or friend’s valid passport with a copy of your Emirates ID, and with a copy of the return air ticket.

Visa Cost

Security deposit: Dh1,025

Request fees: Dh100

Issue fees: Dh300

E-services fees: Dh28

ICP fees: Dh22

Smart services fee: Dh100