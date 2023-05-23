Hajra Yamin gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

Hajra Yamin, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has quickly risen to fame through her remarkable achievements in modelling and acting.

The 29-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

Recently, in her latest, the star exuded her unwavering enthusiasm as she engaged in a demanding exercise routine. This display of dedication showcases her commitment to her fitness journey.

Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan and Tera Ghum or Hum.