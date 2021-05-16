AC Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari made OSD for ‘misbehaving’ with women over secret Eid shopping (VIDEO)

NAROWAL – The Assistant Commissioner of Narowal, Tehniyat Bukhari, has made officer on special duty after she was filmed scolding women for secretly shopping ahead of Eidul Fitr despite the Covid lockdown.

As the clip of the incident went viral on social media, top provincial officials took stern action against the public administrator and ordered her to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

A notification in this regard stated ‘Syeda Tehniyat Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Narowal, is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Administration Wing S&GAD for further orders.’

The incident took on Wednesday, May 12, in which Tehniyat Bukhari can be seen scolding two women at a market for allegedly violating Covid lockdown.

The officials along with police personnel checked the shopping bag from the women and asked them where they bought the shoes. The women clarified that they bought the shoes a couple of days back and they came for replacement.

Bukhari in the clip can be heard intimidating the women to put them behind bars. In the heat of the moment, a family member of the women also came there and a spat continues between both parties.

Police personnel then pushed the family member of the women and the matter came to an end following intervention by passersby.

Earlier, a video of AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf was also viral on social media in which she was scolded by Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.