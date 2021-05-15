Pakistan to resume public transport from tomorrow
Web Desk
04:07 PM | 15 May, 2021
Pakistan to resume public transport from tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Public transport across the country will resume from tomorrow (Sunday), the National Command and Operation Centre announced Saturday.

A meeting chaired by NCOC Chief Asad Umar allowed opening public transport services with 50 percent capacity at a time.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body also expressed satisfaction with the falling coronavirus trend amid the recent lockdown.

The session also allowed markets and shops to remain open till 8 pm from May 17 onwards. It was further decided to continue running passenger trains with 70 percent occupancy across the country. Normal working hours for offices will resume from Monday with the condition of 50 percent staff.

The country’s nerve center against the novel disease also urged the masses to ensure vaccine registration from 1166 prior to visiting vaccination centers.

