06:39 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Dr Mooed Yusuf appointed as special assistant to PM on national security
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Dr Mooed Yusuf as his special assistant on national security division and strategic policy planning, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

The newly appointed special assistant to prime minister will hold the status of minister of state.

Yusuf is the associate vice president of the Asia centre at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC.

In October, the renowned author and expert in international affairs had assumed the charge as Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC) chairman under the National Security Division (NSD).

On September 26, Dr Moeed Yusuf was appointed as SPPC chairman.

