Dr Mooed Yusuf appointed as special assistant to PM on national security
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Dr Mooed Yusuf as his special assistant on national security division and strategic policy planning, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.
The newly appointed special assistant to prime minister will hold the status of minister of state.
Yusuf is the associate vice president of the Asia centre at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC.
In October, the renowned author and expert in international affairs had assumed the charge as Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC) chairman under the National Security Division (NSD).
On September 26, Dr Moeed Yusuf was appointed as SPPC chairman.
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019