1.2mn doses of Chinese Covid vaccine to reach Pakistan tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – An additional 1,200,000 doses of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine would reach Pakistan tomorrow, local media reported Saturday.
Pakistan will receive another batch of Covid vaccine from China on May 16. The batch included a million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine and 200,000 vaccines of single-dose CanSino.
Reports further added that another batch of two million Sinovac vaccines will reach federal capital on May 21.
The south asian country, battling the third wave of Covid pandemic, has so far approved five vaccines: including Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Sputnik, and AstraZeneca.
As for now, registration for the coronavirus vaccine will open up for those 30 and above from tomorrow. The country is already vaccinating its population over 40-year old.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 1,531 coronavirus cases in a single day, the lowest in over two months. As per data obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 83 people lost their lives due to the third wave while 1,531 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.
