Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 71 more deaths, 2,729 new cases
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 71 deaths and 2,729 new cases due to the Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 8,724 as 71 more died in 24 hours, while the number of positive cases has surged to 435,056.
At least 2,116 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours; on the whole 381,208 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.
The count of active cases is at 45,124 whereas the positivity rate has dropped to 6.5 percent.
Sindh CM’s adviser dies of COVID-19 infection 06:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Social Welfare Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi has died ...
Sindh stands first as the worst-hit province, followed by Punjab and other provinces. Till now 192,735 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 126,526 in Punjab, 51,404 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,696 in Balochistan, 34,300 in Islamabad, 7,620 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 3,320 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,132 in Sindh, 1,455 in KP, 173 in Balochistan, 358 in Islamabad, 188 in Azad Kashmir, and 98 in GB.
A total of 41,426 tests were conducted across the country in 24 hours while 5,990,168 samples have been tested thus far.
Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection 05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has recovered from COVID-19 infection, his son confirmed. Sharing the ...
- CM Buzdar rolls out multi-billion uplift projects for Lahore11:24 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby ...10:37 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran to address UN Climate Ambition Summit today09:59 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 71 more deaths, 2,729 new cases09:20 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:50 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad (VIDEO)09:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020