Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 301 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 301 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,849 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,290,214.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,895 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.70 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 704. Around 136 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,914.

Statistics 16 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,895

Positive Cases: 302

Positivity %: 0.70%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 704 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 16, 2021

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,451.

As many as 478,564 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,032 in Punjab, 180,825 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,198 in Islamabad, 33,540 in Balochistan, 34,627 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan allows stranded citizens in Category C ... 11:53 AM | 14 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed stranded Pakistanis in Category C countries to ...

Moreover, 13,053 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,900 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 744 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.