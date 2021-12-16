Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 301 in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 301 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,849 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,290,214.
Pakistan conducted a total of 42,895 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.70 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 704. Around 136 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,914.
Statistics 16 Dec 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 16, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,895
Positive Cases: 302
Positivity %: 0.70%
Deaths : 6
Patients on Critical Care: 704
As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,451.
As many as 478,564 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,032 in Punjab, 180,825 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,198 in Islamabad, 33,540 in Balochistan, 34,627 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan allows stranded citizens in Category C ... 11:53 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed stranded Pakistanis in Category C countries to ...
Moreover, 13,053 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,900 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 744 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Integrated Pest Management tactics for cotton pest10:43 AM | 2 May, 2021
- Capital police official held for sharing secret information with ...12:28 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Shafqat Mehmood likely to announce school winter vacations today as ...11:52 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara bag international boxing ...11:28 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan remembers Fall of Dhaka tragedy on 50th anniversary today10:57 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Virus clouds loom over Pakistan-Windies series as 5 more members ...10:24 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran Khan and Malala named in Most Admired People 2021 list05:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Maya Ali to star in Azaan Sami Khan’s new music video05:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photos04:40 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021