Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby (PICTURES)

SRINAGAR – Former Bollywood star Sana Khan has been updating her fans with awe-inspiring honeymoon pictures along with husband Mufti Anas.

Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm.

The 33-year-old former actress shared recent photos on Instagram; wearing a neon green sweatshirt with black shawl top, and a scarf covering her head.

In the pictures, the newlywed couple can be seen having a good time enjoying snow in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Sana Khan had recently quit the Bollywood industry to follow Islam, she tied the knot in a low-key wedding with Gujrat based Mufti Anas Sayied.