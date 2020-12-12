PakvsNZ: New Zealand announces T20I squad against Pakistan

WELLINGTON – The New Zealand Cricket Council on Saturday has announced its squad to play the three T20 series against Pakistan.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been dropped for the T20I series, while Kane Williamson and Trent Boult recalled after rest.

Mitchell Santner would captain the side of Kiwis for the first match on December 18 in Auckland, with Williamson potentially returning for the other two games on December 20 in Hamilton and December 22 in Napier.

Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Hamish Bennett have also both been ruled out in wake of injuries.

The T20 series against Pakistan starts next Friday at @edenparknz with the series then heading to @seddonpark before finishing at McLean Park #NZvPAK https://t.co/YfZY8aEOJN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 12, 2020

New Zealand squad

1st match - Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

2nd & 3rd match - Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Pakistan announces 18-man squad for New Zealand ... 11:19 AM | 6 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday has announced an 18-player men’s national squad for the three T20Is against New ...

Pakistan V New Zealand T20Is:

18 Dec – 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

20 Dec – 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton

22 Dec – 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier