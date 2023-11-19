Pro Palestinian supporter runs onto the field during Australia vs India final World Cup showdown

AHMEDABAD – Over a billion people are watching the final showdown as India and Australia are vying for the World Cup 2023 title and a rare incident got everyone’s attention during the
During Sunday’s blockbuster game at Ahmedabad stadium, a protester supporting Palestine managed to dodge security and briefly stopped the game.
The foreign citizen, donning a Palestinian flag-coloured face mask and a T-shirt that says 'Stop Bombing Palestine' rushed to the pitch. He conveyed the message as Israel continued bombarding Gaza and more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, most of them are women and children.
Meanwhile, the ground staff and security quickly escorted him, and the match between started again.
A pitch invader in support of Palestine hugs Virat Kohli during the World Cup final.#CWC23 | #INDvAUS #Gaza #Palestine #فلسطين #فلسطين_الان pic.twitter.com/dIL7Y1Wv02— The Pakistan Frontier (@PakFrontier) November 19, 2023
The man who invaded the pitch was shifted to a police station. Indian lawyer however offered free legal aid to pro-Palestinian protester. The man who entered the field during the match, introduced himself as John from Australia who barged into the field to meet Virat Kohli.
He reiterated support for Palestine as cops took him for legal proceedings.
#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023
The match which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, is being watched across the globe as main event of ICC.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.
On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.