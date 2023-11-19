Pro Palestinian supporter runs onto the field during Australia vs India final World Cup showdown

AHMEDABAD – Over a billion people are watching the final showdown as India and Australia are vying for the World Cup 2023 title and a rare incident got everyone’s attention during the

During Sunday’s blockbuster game at Ahmedabad stadium, a protester supporting Palestine managed to dodge security and briefly stopped the game.

The foreign citizen, donning a Palestinian flag-coloured face mask and a T-shirt that says 'Stop Bombing Palestine' rushed to the pitch. He conveyed the message as Israel continued bombarding Gaza and more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, most of them are women and children.

Meanwhile, the ground staff and security quickly escorted him, and the match between started again.

The man who invaded the pitch was shifted to a police station. Indian lawyer however offered free legal aid to pro-Palestinian protester. The man who entered the field during the match, introduced himself as John from Australia who barged into the field to meet Virat Kohli.

He reiterated support for Palestine as cops took him for legal proceedings.

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

The match which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, is being watched across the globe as main event of ICC.